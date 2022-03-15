Nebraska's Kinsey Davis earns all-Big Ten honors in gymnastics

Lincoln Journal Star
Nebraska's Kinsey Davis was named to the All-Big Ten women's gymnastics first team Tuesday.
The sophomore from Huntersville, North Carolina, posted a score of 9.875 or better on three events this season — vault, uneven bars and balance beam. Davis claimed three uneven bars titles, two beam titles and one vault title.
Davis also was NU's recipient of the sportsmanship award.
Davis and the Huskers will travel to Columbus, Ohio, for Saturday's Big Ten Championships.
