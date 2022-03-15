 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Nebraska's Kinsey Davis earns all-Big Ten honors in gymnastics

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 3.14

Nebraska's Kinsey Davis celebrates after sticking the landing on the uneven bars in a dual against Iowa on March 14, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's Kinsey Davis was named to the All-Big Ten women's gymnastics first team Tuesday.

The sophomore from Huntersville, North Carolina, posted a score of 9.875 or better on three events this season — vault, uneven bars and balance beam. Davis claimed three uneven bars titles, two beam titles and one vault title.

Davis also was NU's recipient of the sportsmanship award.

Davis and the Huskers will travel to Columbus, Ohio, for Saturday's Big Ten Championships.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chargers signing J.C. Jackson on 5 year deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News