Nebraska's Christopulos named Big Ten freshman of the year

Taylor Christopulos has received multiple weekly freshman honors during his first season with the Nebraska men's gymnastics team.

So it's only fitting he'd be named the Big Ten freshman of the year.

The Layton, Utah, received the honor from the conference Monday, less than a week before he will compete at the Big Ten Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Christopulos ranks first nationally on vault and has tallied five event titles this season — four on vault and one on still rings. He was named Big Ten freshman of the week three times.

"I couldn't be more proud of this kid," NU coach Chuck Chmelka said in a news release. "His hard work is paying off and being recognized by the conference, I am thrilled for him and our program."

Minnesota sophomore Paul Juda was named Big Ten gymnast of the year.

Nebraska will host the Big Ten Championships at 7 p.m. Saturday. BTN will carry live coverage, and fans can purchase tickets at huskers.com/tickets.

