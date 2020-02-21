Nebraska women's gymnastics edges Ohio State to capture Big Five title

Nebraska senior Taylor Houchin captured the vault event title and the all-around title, leading the No. 16 Huskers (8-3 overall, 7-2 Big Ten) to a first-place finish at the Big Five meet in Toledo, Ohio.

With the title, Nebraska picked up four Big Ten conference victories.

The Huskers finished with an overall 196.750 for first. Ohio State finished in second with a 196.475. Illinois followed in third (196.250) and Iowa and Rugters in fourth and fifth, respectively.

After a first rotation bye, the Huskers started strong on the floor in the second rotation with an overall 49.200. Sierra Hassel led NU with a 9.90, while Abby Johnston followed with a career-high 9.875.

Following Houchin's 9.950 vault, Addy De Jesus posted a 9.900 as the Huskers took another overall 49.200 after two events for Nebraska.

Nebraska responded with an impressive 49.250, its highest score of any rotation, on the uneven bars in rotation four. Houchin and freshman Clara Colombo posted scores of 9.875 to lead the Huskers in the event. De Jesus added a 9.85 to continue her solid evening. The mark of 49.250 ties a season best for NU.

The Huskers ended on the balance beam, again led by Houchin, along with Hassel with a 9.875.

