Nebraska women gymnasts get chance to boost Big Ten résumé at Big Five meet

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will conclude Big Ten regular-season competition with the Big Five meet, which will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in Toledo, Ohio.

The No. 16 Huskers will compete against No. 23 Illinois, Ohio State and Rutgers.

The other five Big Ten teams — No. 7 Minnesota, No. 9 Michigan, No. 24 Maryland, Penn State and Michigan State — will compete in the other Big Five meet scheduled for Saturday in Toledo.

The two days of competition will help determine seeding for the Big Ten meet in Columbus, Ohio, on March 21.

On paper, the Huskers will be the favorite Friday. Their 196.154 team average is .704 higher than the next best average (Illinois, 195.450). Ohio State (195.275), Iowa (195.029) and Rutgers (194.118) follow.

Of the five teams competing Friday, Nebraska has the highest team averages on vault (49.139), balance beam (48.918) and floor exercise (49.225).

The Huskers are looking to bounce back following a loss at No. 7 Minnesota.

