Nebraska shines in floor exercise to upend Penn State in final rotation

Nebraska women's gymnastics coach Heather Brink looked worried Thursday before the No. 10 Huskers rallied for a 195.150-194.000 victory over Penn State.

The second-year head coach admitted she was scared as she looked up at the scoreboard after the No. 10 Huskers (2-1) had a rough performance on the beam and trailed Penn State (1-4) 146.100-144.725 heading into the final rotation.

“Who wants to be down, and what, we were down by a point, I think, at one point tonight,” Brink said. “You're never quite sure. You can talk and can do all these things, but I know what this team is capable of. It was not our complete performance tonight, but overall I'm proud of how they showed up on the last event.”

Nebraska, which has now defeated Penn State 19 consecutive times, scored 47.775 on the beam while the Nittany Lions put together a 48.775 on the floor and took their only lead after the third rotation.

Then Makayla Curtis put the Huskers right back into it with her opening routine on the floor exercise and the Huskers (No. 7 on the floor exercise) put together an overall 49.400.