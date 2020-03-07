Nebraska's Hassel ties career high in floor exercise, but Missouri tops Nebraska

Sierra Hassel tied her career-high score of 9.95 on the floor exercise, but it was not enough as Missouri defeated Nebraska 196.450-195.925 Saturday in women's gymnastics at the Devaney Sports Center.

Taylor Houchin, who won the all-around, added a season-high on the floor exercise with a 9.925, as Nebraska trailed 147.425-146.350 heading into rotation four.

The Huskers held a slight 98.325-98.300 lead heading into the third rotation, but Nebraska's struggles on the balance beam helped the Tigers jump out front. Addy De Jesus scored an 8.825, while Megan Verceles Carr, Houchin and Hassel posted the top scores for Nebraska. Hassel scored a 9.875, while Houchin added a 9.775. Verceles Carr posted a 9.75 as the third member in the rotation.

Houchin also tied her season-high with a 9.90 bar routine that helped keep Nebraska in the lead after two rotations.

Nebraska started strong in rotation one on the vault with Carr, De Jesus and Houchin all posting scores of 9.925. NU led 49.300-48.075.

The Huskers conclude their regular season next Saturday at the Devaney Center against Denver at 7 p.m.

