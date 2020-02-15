Nebraska notches five event titles, clips Minnesota, Army West Point

The Huskers turned in a dominating display to defeat both Minnesota and Army West Point on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska finished the meet with 409.150 points, followed by Minnesota's 404.700 and Army (389.150). The Huskers' score marked their second-best total of the season.

Nebraska's Evan Kriley captured the vault and all-around titles, and teammate Jake Bonnay claimed first place in the floor and parallel bars.

The meet marked a return to action for the Huskers, who have not competed since dropping a dual to Illinois on Feb. 1 in Champaign, Illinois.

Husker freshman Cooper Giles won the pommel horse title with a score of 13.80. Nebraska finished with 14 career highs.

Nebraska will have another lengthy layoff before hosting Penn State for Senior Day on Feb. 29 at the Devaney Sports Center.

