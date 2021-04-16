Nebraska men's gymnastics team outscores top-ranked Oklahoma, reaches NCAA team finals

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team talked about having what it takes to challenge Oklahoma, Michigan and Stanford for a national championship this week.
The No. 4 Huskers backed it up Friday at the NCAA Championships.
Not only did Nebraska qualify for Saturday's team finals by finishing in the top three during Friday's first-session qualifying round, the Huskers outscored No. 1 Oklahoma 408.623-406.190 for the top spot in Minneapolis.
Nebraska was nearly flawless in reaching the finals for the fourth straight time. NU scored a 70.599 on floor exercise and a 71.530 on vault.
Illinois (400.711) also qualified for Saturday's team finals. The second session, which includes No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Stanford, will begin at 6 p.m. Friday.
