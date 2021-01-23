Nebraska men's gymnastics home opener canceled after Michigan pauses all sports for 2 weeks

The start of the Nebraska men's gymnastics season will be delayed after Michigan announced late Saturday it was pausing all athletics for two weeks due to a rise in cases involving a COVID-19 variant.

The Huskers, ranked No. 4, were set to host No. 3 Michigan at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center, and the Wolverines were in Lincoln on Saturday.

Michigan will bus to Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday.

Michigan's pause includes all sports, including men's and women's basketball and volleyball. Nebraska has already played Michigan in men's and women's basketball.

According to the Detroit Free Press, there are five known cases of B.1.1.7, the highly contagious COVID-19 variant in the county that includes Ann Arbor, and the outbreak traces to one Michigan female athlete.

The variant is thought to be approximately 50% more transmissible than the standard form of the virus.

The Huskers will next compete at Penn State on Feb. 7, and the Huskers and Wolverines will look to possibly reschedule the meet.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.