Nebraska men's gymnastics team picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten preseason poll, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Huskers, who are coming off a third-place finish at last season's NCAA Championships, also are ranked No. 5 in the preseason CGA poll.

NU returns five All-Americans — seniors Jake Bonnay and Josh Martin, junior Griffin Kehler, and sophomores Khalil Jackson and Charlie Giles. Bonnay and Kehler were named Big Ten gymnasts to watch.

Michigan was picked to win the Big Ten. The Wolverines were followed by Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa.

Stanford is ranked No. 1 in the CGA poll. Oklahoma is No. 2, Michigan is third and Illinois is fourth.

