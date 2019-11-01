The Nebraska men's gymnastics will host three home meets at the Devaney Sports Center, according to a schedule announced Friday.
Nebraska will host Iowa to start Big Ten competition on Jan. 26. NU is also hosting a triangular against Minnesota and Army on Feb. 15 and a meet on Feb. 29 against Penn State.
The Huskers start the season Jan. 11 at the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, against Minnesota, Oklahoma, Washington and the U.S. Olympic Training Center team.
The Big Ten Championships is April 3-4 in Minneapolis, while Michigan will host the 2020 NCAA Championships on April 17-18
2020 schedule:
January: 11—Rocky Mountain Open at Air Force Academy, 7 p.m.; 26—Iowa, 2 p.m. February: 1—at Illinois, 2 p.m.; 15—Minnesota and Army, 4 p.m.; 22-23—Winter Cup at Las Vegas, 7 p.m. 29—Penn State, 5 p.m. March: 13—Ohio State, at Minnesota, 7 p.m. 21—at Michigan, 1 p.m. April: 3-4—Big Ten Championships at Minneapolis, 7 p.m.; 17-18—NCAA Championships at Ann Arbor, Mich., 7 p.m.