Nebraska gymnasts Roby and Dujakovich earn All-Big Ten season honors
topical

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 3.14

Nebraska's Anika Dujakovich performs on the vault during a dual against Iowa on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Nebraska's Kynsee Roby and Anika Dujakovich were named All-Big Ten performers Wednesday. Roby, a junior, was named to the first team and Dujakovich, a senior, received second-team honors.

Roby ranks fifth in the league on balance beam (9.919), and is 12th on uneven bars (9.9881). She won five event titles, including three on beam.

Dujakovich is having a strong senior season. She won five event titles, and broke and tied career-high scores on vault and floor exercise. She recorded a score of 9.80 or high on seven of nine vaults.

Roby, Dujakovich and the Huskers will compete at the Big Ten Championships, which will take place Saturday in Minneapolis.

