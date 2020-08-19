Nebraska gymnast Sierra Hassel is Big Ten nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year award.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska gymnast Sierra Hassel was selected as the Big Ten Conference nominee for the NCAA's Woman of the Year award.

She's one of 161 conference nominees for the NCAA award, the winner of which will be announced this fall. The award recognizes the nation's top senior female student-athlete who has excelled in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Hassel was named the 2019-20 Nebraska Female Student-Athlete of the Year, won the Big Ten Medal of Honor in 2020 and was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and 2020. In the classroom, she was named a WCGA Scholastic All-American in 2019 and 2020. She graduated in May.

