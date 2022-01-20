Nebraska-born Halle Rourke dreamed of competing for the Huskers. Her first meet went beyond those dreams

Halle Rourke grew up attending Nebraska gymnastics meets. Of course, she dreamed of competing for the Huskers.
But what took place last Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center went beyond Rourke's dreams.
Not only did the Waverly graduate compete in her first collegiate meet, the Husker freshman won an event title on floor exercise, scoring a 9.875 in a dual against BYU.
"I can't even describe how it felt," Rourke said. "It was always my dream as a little girl to go out there one day and do it. So being there with my teammates and having that opportunity and then being able to see my dream come true, it's an incredible feeling."
The moment was not lost on Rourke's teammates. Once Rourke finished her routine, every Husker rushed onto the floor apparatus to group-hug the hometown girl who was taking advantage of an opportunity that wasn't on the table a few days earlier.
Rourke did not perform in floor exercise in the season-opening meet at Iowa State a week earlier, and it was going to be hard to crack the lineup against BYU. But a couple of Huskers were unable to compete because of injuries, opening a spot for Rourke.
Not only was Rourke a late addition to the lineup, but she was also a winner.
"Being able to perform under that pressure was something that made it more special," she said.
Rourke's performance against BYU likely increased her chance to compete in upcoming meets for the Huskers, who were scheduled to host Illinois on Friday night before COVID-19 issues within the Illini program led to a postponement of the meet. NU will next compete at Iowa on Jan. 29.
The goal, Rourke says, is to contribute on floor exercise the rest of the season.
Being the only native Nebraskan on the roster — and just the second in-state gymnast to compete for NU since the 2016 season — Rourke has a deep connection with the Husker program. She remembers going to meets at Devaney and being wowed by the competition and the energy.
"I thought it was the coolest thing ever going out there and seeing all these girls have so much fun," Rourke said.
It was a friend's birthday party at a gym that sparked Rourke's interest in the sport as a little kid. She begged her mom to sign her up for classes. That was the first step of many to becoming a Husker.
The biggest leap came when Rourke joined Nebraska School of Gymnastics in 2016. There, former Husker gymnasts Vanessa Meloche and Daniel Leal played roles in Rourke's progress.
"That gym is where I did the most growth, I think, and just the mental side of gymnastics," said Rourke, who chose NU over Ohio State, Penn State, Utah Sate, West Virginia and Arkansas. "I became more confident in my abilities and I learned so much there from those coaches."
Confidence was key last week as Rourke battled a few nerves ahead of her first competition. She said she relied on her mental routines to prepare her for the moment.
What followed was a clean and sharp floor performance that Rourke had been working on since August.
Her sisters Emelia and Mya — both play basketball at Waverly — and grandmother were in the crowd, and so were some family friends. Rourke's parents were in the Bahamas, but they were watching on B1G+.
They'll be in the crowd Friday, Rourke said. They took Halle, a kid with a big dream, to meets many years ago. Now they'll be watching her live out that dream.
"I think definitely hitting the routine last week was a confidence boost and I would like to carry that with me throughout the season and keep building on that," Rourke said.
