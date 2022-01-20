Nebraska-born Halle Rourke dreamed of competing for the Huskers. Her first meet went beyond those dreams

Halle Rourke grew up attending Nebraska gymnastics meets. Of course, she dreamed of competing for the Huskers.

But what took place last Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center went beyond Rourke's dreams.

Not only did the Waverly graduate compete in her first collegiate meet, the Husker freshman won an event title on floor exercise, scoring a 9.875 in a dual against BYU.

"I can't even describe how it felt," Rourke said. "It was always my dream as a little girl to go out there one day and do it. So being there with my teammates and having that opportunity and then being able to see my dream come true, it's an incredible feeling."

The moment was not lost on Rourke's teammates. Once Rourke finished her routine, every Husker rushed onto the floor apparatus to group-hug the hometown girl who was taking advantage of an opportunity that wasn't on the table a few days earlier.

Rourke did not perform in floor exercise in the season-opening meet at Iowa State a week earlier, and it was going to be hard to crack the lineup against BYU. But a couple of Huskers were unable to compete because of injuries, opening a spot for Rourke.