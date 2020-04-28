NCAA details compliance violations committed by NU women's gymnastics program under Kendig

The NCAA handed down a series of penalties related to the Nebraska women's gymnastics team after the Division I Committee of Infractions found that former head coach Dan Kendig arranged for a volunteer coach to receive impermissible compensation.
Nebraska, NCAA enforcement and Kendig said the violations occurred when a former volunteer coach was paid by Husker women's gymnasts for floor exercise choreography and by the university for floor exercise music, contrary to NCAA rules, an NCAA report detailed Tuesday morning.
According to NCAA findings, the former head coach coordinated with a volunteer coach to submit invoices for floor exercise music from a fictitious company. The invoices requested the check be made payable to an associate of the volunteer coach so the university would not detect the impermissible payments.
“The University of Nebraska has received communication from the NCAA Committee on Infractions detailing a resolution to the case involving our women’s gymnastics program," NU said in a statement. "We appreciate the cooperation and dialogue we have had with the NCAA during this process. Our focus now is on the future of our women’s gymnastics program under the direction of head coach Heather Brink.”
Among the penalties:
* Two years probation.
* A fine of $500,000, plus 1% of the women's gymnastics budget.
* A three-year show-cause order for Kendig. During the first year of that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply. He must be suspended from the first 40% of contests during the first year of the show-cause period. If he is employed by a member school during the three-year period, Kendig must attend one NCAA Regional Rules Seminar once at his own expense and must have enhanced monitoring and rules education.
* A two-year show-cause order for the former volunteer coach. During the first year of that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply. If he is employed by a member school during the two-year period, the former volunteer coach must attend one NCAA Regional Rules Seminar once at his own expense and must have enhanced monitoring and rules education.
* A reduction of one countable women's gymnastics coach, served during the 2018-19 academic year.
Nebraska announced Kendig's resignation as head coach in October 2018. He led the program for 25 seasons.
At the time, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said Kendig's resignation was tied to "compliance conversation," but did not go into details.
Brink, a former Husker gymnast, was named the interim head coach and had the interim tag removed in February 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!