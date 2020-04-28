NCAA details compliance violations committed by NU women's gymnastics program under Kendig

* A three-year show-cause order for Kendig. During the first year of that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply. He must be suspended from the first 40% of contests during the first year of the show-cause period. If he is employed by a member school during the three-year period, Kendig must attend one NCAA Regional Rules Seminar once at his own expense and must have enhanced monitoring and rules education.

* A two-year show-cause order for the former volunteer coach. During the first year of that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply. If he is employed by a member school during the two-year period, the former volunteer coach must attend one NCAA Regional Rules Seminar once at his own expense and must have enhanced monitoring and rules education.

* A reduction of one countable women's gymnastics coach, served during the 2018-19 academic year.

Nebraska announced Kendig's resignation as head coach in October 2018. He led the program for 25 seasons.