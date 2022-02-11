Multiple Huskers set career-high scores, NU falls short against Maryland

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team picked up one event title and some career-high performances on the road against Maryland but it came in a losing effort.
The Huskers fell 196.125-195.625 to the Terrapins in a Big Ten dual Friday in College Park.
Nebraska freshman Emma Spence and sophomore Kinsey Davis each scored 9.925 on the balance beam to share the event title. Spence also earned a career-high 39.375 in the all-around to finish second.
Clara Colombo matched her career-high 9.875 in the uneven bars during rotation one and Makayla Curtis notched a season-best 9.875 on the floor during rotation three.
Nebraska returns to action at the Big Five tournament Feb. 19 against Minnesota, Rutgers, Michigan State and Penn State at 6 p.m. in Toledo, Ohio.
