Long-awaited result against Oklahoma at NCAAs show Huskers 'can play with the big boys and beat them'

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team talked about having what it takes to challenge Oklahoma, Michigan and Stanford for a national championship this week.

The No. 4 Huskers backed it up Friday at the NCAA Championships.

Not only did Nebraska qualify for Saturday's team finals by finishing in the top three during first-session qualifying round, the Huskers outscored No. 1 Oklahoma 408.623-406.190 for the top spot in Minneapolis. It was the first time since 2000 that NU finished ahead of OU in a meet or dual, and it was the Sooners' first loss since finishing second to Stanford in the 2019 national finals.

"Words can't even describe how we feel right now," said Chuck Chmelka, who earned his first win against the Sooners as NU's 12-year head coach. "The guys were so tough today and they killed it. They fought, they did everything they needed to do."

The hope, sophomore Sam Phillips said, was for a snug second-place finish behind Oklahoma, "but I think as the meet went on we got more momentum after each event and by vault, we were like, 'Hey, we can take it.' Then our vault squad went up and killed it."