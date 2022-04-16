Led by two All-Americans, Huskers place fourth at NCAA gymnastics championships

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team claimed fourth place at the NCAA Championships for the second straight season.

The fourth-ranked Huskers posted a 406.453 on Saturday night at the Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Defending national champion Stanford ran away with the team title with a 423.628. No. 2 Oklahoma (414.555) was second and No. 3 and Big Ten champion Michigan (414.490) was third.

NU finished ahead of Ohio State (399.326) and Illinois (398.523).

The Huskers had two All-Americans.

Donte McKinney, who transferred to NU after Minnesota dropped its men's program, finished seventh on vault. Husker senior and captain Dillan King was eighth on parallel bars.

King scored a 14.033 on bars. McKinney posted a 14.600 on vault.

The Huskers, who posted a season-best score of 411.388 during Friday's qualifying round, got off to another strong start Saturday. Starting on floor exercise, NU scored a 68.830, but some low scores on pommel horse dropped the Huskers to sixth place after two events.

NU fought back on its weakest event, still rings, to post a 66.698, and bounced back in a big way with a 71.798 on vault. That pushed NU to fourth place, where it stayed.

McKinney led the way on NU's best event, but the Huskers also got a lift from Sam Phillips (14.466), Taylor Christopulos (14.433) and Charlies Giles (14.433).

NU finished with a 67.699 on parallel bars and a 66.431 on high bar.

Nebraska has finished in the top four in the last three NCAA meets. The Huskers were third in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the 2020 season. NU was fourth last year behind Stanford, Oklahoma and Michigan.

Stanford put together one of the more impressive performances in recent memory. The Cardinal had four event champions, including on parallel bars where Curran Phillips scored a 15.233.

Stanford posted a 70 or better on four events, including a meet-best 73.432 on vault.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.