Iowa edges Husker men's gymnasts by the slimmest of margins; NU women wrap up Big Ten competition

A big score on vault helped propel the No. 8 Iowa men's gymnastics team to a half-point win against No. 4 Nebraska on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Huskers shined at the top, winning five individual titles, but Iowa took the meet 406.700-406.650 to hand NU its fourth defeat of the season.

A season-best 72.100 on vault — aided by a 14.900 from Stewart Brown — gave Iowa a 274-.250-271.750 lead through four rotations. Nebraska outscored the Hawkeyes over the final two rotations (high bar and parallel bars), but it wasn't enough.

Sam Phillips (floor exercise), Evan Kriley (pommel horse), Dylan Young (still rings), Evan Hymanson (parallel bars) and Dillan King (high bar) won titles for the Huskers.

Kriley matched a career-high score of 14.10 to earn the Huskers a title on pommel horse, an event the team struggled on to begin the meet.

Phillips' 14.30 on floor tied him for first, Young notched a career-best mark on rings (13.90), King had a career-high score (14.20) on high bar and Hymanson won parallel bars with a 13.95.

Nebraska outscored Iowa in four events — floor, pommel horse, high bar (a season-best 67.75) and parallel bars — but the Hawkeyes had a 67.150-64.850 edge on rings and a 72.100-70.950 advantage on vault.