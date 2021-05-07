 Skip to main content
Hymanson, Knapton earn NCAA postgraduate scholarships
Hymanson, Knapton earn NCAA postgraduate scholarships

Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.13

Nebraska's Evan Hymanson (right) spins on his dismount from the rings as Husker coaches Chuck Chmelka (left) and Jim Hartung look on during a meet against Minnesota on Feb. 13 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The NCAA selected two Husker student-athletes as part of their national distribution of 42 postgraduate scholarships worth $10,000.

Evan Hymanson, a male gymnast, and Abigail Knapton, a diver, both have a long list of academic achievements.

The NCAA annually distributes up to 126 postgraduate scholarships to student-athletes who excel academically and athletically while in their final year of college athletics.

Hymanson has been a four-year standout for the Husker men's gymnastics team, a career highlighted by NU finishing fourth in the NCAA Championships last month under his captaincy.

Knapton became the first diver in school history to earn All-America honors on both the platform and 3-meter dives this past season.

