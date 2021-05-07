Hymanson, Knapton earn NCAA postgraduate scholarships

The NCAA selected two Husker student-athletes as part of their national distribution of 42 postgraduate scholarships worth $10,000.

Evan Hymanson, a male gymnast, and Abigail Knapton, a diver, both have a long list of academic achievements.

The NCAA annually distributes up to 126 postgraduate scholarships to student-athletes who excel academically and athletically while in their final year of college athletics.

Hymanson has been a four-year standout for the Husker men's gymnastics team, a career highlighted by NU finishing fourth in the NCAA Championships last month under his captaincy.

Knapton became the first diver in school history to earn All-America honors on both the platform and 3-meter dives this past season.

