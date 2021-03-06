Hymanson finds Senior Day gold as Huskers dominate Ohio State in home finale

Husker senior Evan Hymanson walked away from his last home dual with some gold Saturday.

Hymanson grabbed the individual title on the parallel bars with a career-high finish as the No. 3 Husker men's gymnastics team dominated No. 4 Ohio State 411.100-406.700 on Senior Day at the Devaney Sports Center.

Hymanson had a career-high mark of 14.550 on the parallel bars to grab one of NU's three individual titles.

NU freshman Taylor Christopulos took home the vault crown with a 14.950, while Cooper Giles won the pommel title with a 14.400. Giles also took runner-up in the floor exercise.

Ohio State's Jesse Tyndall beat out Christopulos for the all-around 80.550-79.200. Tyndall also captured the horizontal bar title — one of four for OSU on Saturday — with a 14.150, beating out Nebraska's Sam Philips, who had a career-high mark of 13.800.

The dual win secured Nebraska's (2-3) second straight undefeated season at home and extends the Huskers' home win streak to 10, dating back to February 2019.

Nebraska competes next Saturday at Iowa to close out the regular season. The meet begins at 2 p.m. The Big Ten Championships are April 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0