Hymanson claims two event titles as Husker men's gymnastics falls to Illini

Evan Hymanson's two event titles were not enough as the No. 3 Nebraska men's gymnastics team fell to No. 6 Illinois on Saturday, 405.500-399.950, in Champaign, Illinois.

Hymanson finished tied for first in parallel bars (13.85) with Illinois' Sebastian Quianam, and later took first alongside teammate Griffin Kehler in high bar with a 13.70 score. Nebraska outscored Illinois in just two events -- high bar (65.750-65.000) and parallel bars (66.700-65.850).

Illinois started the dual strong, posting a season-best 70.35 on the floor exercise, while Nebraska notched a 63.40 on the pommel horse in the first rotation.

In the third rotation, Nebraska's Charlie Giles set a career high in vault with a 14.75 mark, followed by Evan Kriley's career-high score of 14.35.

The Huskers return home to host Army and Minnesota on Feb. 15 at the Devaney Sports Center. Competition kicks off at 4 p.m.

Nebraska men's gymnastics logo
