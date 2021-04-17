Huskers stick the landing to finish fourth at NCAAs; Kriley finds redemption on pommel horse

By the end of the fifth rotation, a national championship was not within reach for Nebraska. Stanford and Oklahoma were just too good on this night.
But the Husker men's gymnastics team had a chance to stick a big landing and finish off a year greatly challenged by COVID-19 the right way.
No. 4 Nebraska popped for a big score on its final event, vault, to shoot from sixth place to fourth place in the final team standings at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Minneapolis.
No. 3 Stanford won its second straight national championship with an impressive score of 414.521. Top-ranked Oklahoma (411.591) was second and Big Ten champion and No. 2 Michigan (410.358) was third.
Nebraska, battling Minnesota for fourth, trailed the Golden Gophers by nearly five points entering the final event. The Huskers proceeded to reel off five 14s for a 72.098 on vault, NU's best event, to edge Minnesota 406.624-406.291.
"We knew we had major ground to make up, so we were all just being as clean as possible, having the best landings we could and just minimize those deductions to make sure we could catch up to Minnesota and pass them in the end," junior Evan Kriley said.
Dylan LeClair, the leadoff man on vault, stuck his landing to score a 14.366, and Dylan Young (14.233) and Kriley (14.133) were not far behind. Then junior Charlie Giles and freshman Taylor Christopulos followed with All-American performances.
Giles scored a 14.700 to place fourth in the individual standings, and Christopulos closed with a 14.666 to finish tied for fifth. Giles also was an All-American on pommel horse (seventh).
Kriley was the Huskers' top All-American. He took third on pommel horse with a 13.700. Mitch Tyndall also earned All-America honors on pommel horse, taking fourth (13.666).
For Kriley, Saturday's finish was extra special. He had All-America hopes as a freshman on pommel horse, but fell during the individual finals. He wanted another shot at it as a sophomore, but then COVID-19 struck, ending the 2020 season at the halfway point.
On Saturday night, he was on the podium.
"The feeling is like no other," the Florida native said. "I made sure I was being as clean as I could, working as hard as possible. Just to finally have that opportunity and finally achieve that is achieving a dream, really."
The Huskers were looking to build off of Friday's outcome when they upset top-ranked Oklahoma for the top spot in the first session. The Huskers had another strong day Saturday, scoring only less than two points than they did Friday, but Stanford and Oklahoma fired off big routines throughout the night. Michigan, NU, Minnesota and Illinois were playing catchup.
The Huskers were assigned the same rotation order as Friday, beginning on parallel bars. Four scores of 13 or better got NU off to a nice start, similar to Friday. NU finished with a 67.266 for one of its best scores of the season on the event.
Nebraska followed with a 65.532 on high bar (66.932 on Friday), 70.465 on floor exercise (70.599 on Friday), 65.965 on pommel horse (67.631 on Friday) and 65.298 on still rings (66.798 on Friday).
