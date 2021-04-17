Huskers stick the landing to finish fourth at NCAAs; Kriley finds redemption on pommel horse

Giles scored a 14.700 to place fourth in the individual standings, and Christopulos closed with a 14.666 to finish tied for fifth. Giles also was an All-American on pommel horse (seventh).

Kriley was the Huskers' top All-American. He took third on pommel horse with a 13.700. Mitch Tyndall also earned All-America honors on pommel horse, taking fourth (13.666).

For Kriley, Saturday's finish was extra special. He had All-America hopes as a freshman on pommel horse, but fell during the individual finals. He wanted another shot at it as a sophomore, but then COVID-19 struck, ending the 2020 season at the halfway point.

On Saturday night, he was on the podium.

"The feeling is like no other," the Florida native said. "I made sure I was being as clean as I could, working as hard as possible. Just to finally have that opportunity and finally achieve that is achieving a dream, really."

The Huskers were looking to build off of Friday's outcome when they upset top-ranked Oklahoma for the top spot in the first session. The Huskers had another strong day Saturday, scoring only less than two points than they did Friday, but Stanford and Oklahoma fired off big routines throughout the night. Michigan, NU, Minnesota and Illinois were playing catchup.