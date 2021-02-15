Huskers' season-best score not enough to beat No. 8 Michigan in women's gymnastics

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team posted a season-best team score Monday, but it wasn't enough to knock off No. 8 Michigan.

The Wolverines, competing for the first time since Jan. 22, earned a 197.650-195.350 victory in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Senior Kynsee Roby won an event title on the uneven bars with a 9.925.

The Huskers (1-5, 1-4 Big Ten) posted season-best scores on vault (48.925), uneven bars (48.900) and floor exercise (49.050).

Michigan was very steady on all four events, posting scores of 49.375 (vault), 49.400 (bars), 49.475 (beam) and 49.400 (floor). The Wolverines' day included a perfect 10 by Natalie Wojcik on balance beam.

Husker freshman Danielle Press scored a career-best 9.875 to finish in a four-way tie for second on vault. Chloe Lorange was NU's top all-around performer. She scored a 38.850 to finish fourth.

Nebraska will face Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday.

