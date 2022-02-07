 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

Huskers' season-best score not enough in home loss to No. 23 Ohio State

  • Updated
  • 0

Kinsey Davis continued her standout season with two more event titles, but the Nebraska women's gymnastics team dropped a 196.675-196.350 decision to No. 23 Ohio State on Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers' 196.350 was a season-best score.

The Huskers (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) outperformed Ohio State on vault (49.150-49.125) and balance beam (49.350-49.050). But the meet went in Ohio State's (3-2, 3-0) favor on uneven bars where it scored a 49.325. NU posted a 48.850.

Davis, a sophomore, scored a career-best 9.875 on vault to finish in a three-way tie for first place with Ohio State's Elexis Edwards and Jenna Hlavach.

Davis and teammate Kathryn Thaler each scored 9.900 to share top honors on balance beam. Davis has won four event titles this season.

NU's Kaitlyn Higgins was third on balance beam and floor exercise.

The Huskers will next compete at Maryland at 6 p.m. Friday.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo

 

