Huskers ranked No. 4 in men's gymnastics poll

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team is ranked No. 4 in the College Gymnastics Association preseason coaches poll.

Stanford, which received 12 of 15 first-place votes, sits atop the poll. Oklahoma is No. 2 and Michigan, NU's season-opening foe, is No. 3.

The Big Ten occupies Nos. 3 through 8. Illinois, Penn State, Ohio State and Minnesota follow the Huskers in the poll.

Nebraska finished the shortened 2020 season at 7-2, and was fourth in the final CGA poll.

Nebraska is scheduled to host Michigan on Jan. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0