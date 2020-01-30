Huskers impress, but unbeaten Michigan edges Nebraska in Big Ten showdown

Nebraska left it all on the floor, but ended with a bittersweet satisfaction.
It came down to the final routines, but No. 8 Michigan (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten), the defending Big Ten champion, edged No. 17 Nebraska (3-2, 2-1) 197.075-196.975 on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers put together five 9.900 scores or better, three coming in the final rotation on the floor exercise. Taylor Houchin led the Huskers with three of those marks.
“We hit last weekend and so we came in with the mentality that we were going head-to-head with a good team,” Nebraska coach Heather Brink said. “To just come in and do what we do in practice. I thought they did really well handling that. It was a tight meet all the way through and they didn't let that get to them.”
After finishing with a 47.775 at Devaney on the balance beam Jan. 16, the Huskers raised the ante with an overall 49.150, and a 9.900 from Kathryn Thaler on Thursday. Thaler finished with an 8.800 at the Huskers' last home dual against Penn State.
“It was a good way to redeem myself and prove that I am good on beam,” Thaler said. “I do work really hard on it, and it was just amazing to have that.”
Thaler's routine proved big after Nebraska and Michigan finished the third rotation neck-and-neck.
“I made her and a couple of the other girls compete for a spot on the balance beam earlier this week,” Brink said. “She kind of stepped up to that plate and it fed into her confidence. … She knew she earned that spot and she delivered tonight.”
Megan Verceles Carr, the reigning Big Ten event specialist of the week, was consistent all the way throughout, helping Nebraska start strong on the vault. Verceles Carr landed a 9.875 in the Huskers' first rotation on the vault, and added scores of 9.825 (bars) and 9.775 (balance beam).
“It definitely goes past then what you just see on the floor here,” Verceles Carr said. “There is a lot of numbers that we do in the gym and you just go over and over and over again.
“I kind of pride myself being pretty consistent in the gym and keeping myself the same out here on the floor doing exactly what I know how to do.”
Having consistency from Verceles Carr and the Huskers is something Brink is looking for in the future.
“This is kind of a new role for her, this consistency,” Brink said. “Being counted on for three events. Last year she was in two in-and-out, a little more inconsistent, maybe on vault. This year she has really started to put in the work and as a junior mature into her gymnastics. Become comfortable about who she is and sell what is strong about VC.
Nebraska returns to action Feb. 8 hosting Maryland at Devaney.