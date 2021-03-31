Huskers hope to gain edge with Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd at Saturday's Big Ten meet

The Nebraska men, and six other Big Ten gymnastics programs, will enter a new realm at 7 p.m. Saturday.

For the first time this season there will be spectators, other than family, in the seats.

And for the first time since it was built, Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a gymnastics meet, and this one the biggest on the league calendar — the Big Ten Championships.

And though they'll have most of the fans on their side for a true home advantage, the Huskers will work their way through the meet just like the visiting teams.

"Not much of a home-field advantage for us, because they've never been in Pinnacle," NU men's gymnastics coach Chuck Chmelka said. "There's never been a gymnastics meet in Pinnacle."

Still, Chmelka and his team will take any support they can get from the Big Red faithful for a meet that could go many different ways.

Michigan's average of score of 410.050 ranks first in the country. But not far behind are Nebraska (406.020), which ranks third, and Ohio State (401.536), which ranks fourth.