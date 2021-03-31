Huskers hope to gain edge with Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd at Saturday's Big Ten meet

The Nebraska men, and six other Big Ten gymnastics programs, will enter a new realm at 7 p.m. Saturday.
For the first time this season there will be spectators, other than family, in the seats.
And for the first time since it was built, Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a gymnastics meet, and this one the biggest on the league calendar — the Big Ten Championships.
And though they'll have most of the fans on their side for a true home advantage, the Huskers will work their way through the meet just like the visiting teams.
"Not much of a home-field advantage for us, because they've never been in Pinnacle," NU men's gymnastics coach Chuck Chmelka said. "There's never been a gymnastics meet in Pinnacle."
Still, Chmelka and his team will take any support they can get from the Big Red faithful for a meet that could go many different ways.
Michigan's average of score of 410.050 ranks first in the country. But not far behind are Nebraska (406.020), which ranks third, and Ohio State (401.536), which ranks fourth.
"You look at the Big Ten and all seven of us are in the top nine, and we've all beaten up on each other all year," Chmelka said. "Michigan is the only one who hung in there and and won everything. I think the crowd is going to make a huge difference."
Originally, Lincoln wasn't going to host the Big Ten men's gymnastics meet this year. It wasn't NU's turn in the rotation. But COVID-19 changed that and the Devaney Sports Center was tabbed the host before it was moved to PBA.
Equipment will be set up Thursday and teams will have one practice inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, "and then away we go Saturday," Chmelka said.
Jake Bonnay, a senior for the Huskers, said the team was excited to hear that Nebraska would be hosting Big Tens.
"Pretty much just the fact that we get to have one of the biggest competitions at home, none of us on the team have experienced that, so that's something that was obviously exciting."
Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night, and they'll be spread out as NU takes aim at its first Big Ten title. Tickets remain on sale at Huskers.com/tickets.
Saturday's meet also will feature multiple gymnasts who could be competing in the Olympics some day, including Minnesota all-arounder Shane Wiskus.
