 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers gear up for another ranked conference foe in No. 7 Iowa
View Comments

Huskers gear up for another ranked conference foe in No. 7 Iowa

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team returns home this weekend, where it will face a test from No. 7 Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers are coming off their best team score of the season (195.350) against then-No. 8 Michigan last weekend, but it resulted in a loss. Even so, NU saw significant growth throughout the lineup.

Kynsee Roby, a senior, has been a bright spot this season for the Huskers (1-5, 1-4 Big Ten). She has been consistent enough on balance beam — at least a share of the event title three times this season — to crack the national rankings in the event at No. 15.

Nebraska and Iowa (4-1, 4-0) will begin at 7 p.m.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News