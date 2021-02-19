Huskers gear up for another ranked conference foe in No. 7 Iowa

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team returns home this weekend, where it will face a test from No. 7 Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers are coming off their best team score of the season (195.350) against then-No. 8 Michigan last weekend, but it resulted in a loss. Even so, NU saw significant growth throughout the lineup.

Kynsee Roby, a senior, has been a bright spot this season for the Huskers (1-5, 1-4 Big Ten). She has been consistent enough on balance beam — at least a share of the event title three times this season — to crack the national rankings in the event at No. 15.

Nebraska and Iowa (4-1, 4-0) will begin at 7 p.m.

