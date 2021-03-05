 Skip to main content
Huskers fall to Minnesota despite posting best score of season
HUSKER WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Huskers fall to Minnesota despite posting best score of season

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team's best score of the season wasn't enough against Minnesota on Friday in Minneapolis.

The Huskers (1-11, 1-8 Big Ten) fell 197.400-196.150 to the Gophers as NU senior Anika Dujakovich took home the lone individual title with a 9.900 on the vault.

Nebraska junior Kaitlyn Higgins' season-high mark of 9.900 on the floor exercise was good for fourth place in the event, while Kynsee Roby placed runner-up in the uneven bars with a 9.900. Roby also placed third in the balance beam.

Lexy Ramler shined for Minnesota (6-2, 5-2) on Friday, winning titles in balance beam, uneven bars and the all-around. 

The Huskers will look to bounce back against Iowa on March 14 at the Devaney Sports Center before the Big Ten Championships on March 20 in Minneapolis.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo
