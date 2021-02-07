Husker women's markedly improved balance beam performance not enough in dual loss to Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights then had a 49.275 on the balance beam in the final rotation, handing the Huskers their third straight loss.

“I just think we’re more capable than what we finished today,” said Nebraska coach Heather Brink. “… It’s going to be about getting back into the gym, getting motivated on fixing those little things and being intentional with every single turn and being able to pull together as a team.”

Even with the loss, Brink was still impressed by her team’s balance beam performance that's improved over the past few weeks. She mentioned that it was her team’s mentality that made the difference.

“I think just attacking the event in general,” said Brink. “We talked a lot about this week of, ‘What’s my intention, what’s my purpose and what’s my skill?’"

Aside from Roby winning the balance beam, Kinsey Davis topped the field in the uneven parallel bars with a 9.875. Other event winners included Rutgers' Hannah Joyner in vault (9.850) and Belle Huang in the floor exercise (9.825) and all-around (39.100).

Nebraska returns to action Feb. 15 when it travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on Michigan. The even will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 2 p.m.

