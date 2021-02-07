Husker women's markedly improved balance beam performance not enough in dual loss to Rutgers

Sometimes improvements don’t always reflect on the scoreboard.
That could describe the Nebraska women’s gymnastics team Sunday, which saw jumps in event scores while still falling to Rutgers (1-3) 194.025-193.800 in a matinee at the Devaney Sports Center.
The last time the Huskers (1-4) took the mat at home — on Jan. 15 against Illinois — they stumbled to a poor performance in the last two rotations, including a 48.025 on the balance beam.
On Sunday, however, the Huskers exploded for a 49.025 on the beam, including a career-high 9.950 from junior Kynsee Roby. NU's Kathryn Thaler also tied a career high with a 9.900.
“I really think that I tried to go up and be confident and just do what I do every single day in the gym,” said Roby. “After having a few meets under my belt, I think that was a little bit easier to do today.”
Despite their success on balance beam, Nebraska struggled in the floor exercise. Makayla Curtis and Kylie Piringer each scored a team-high 9.800, but a 9.275 by Chloe Lorange and 9.075 by Kaitlyn Higgins dropped the Huskers to a 47.600.
The Scarlet Knights then had a 49.275 on the balance beam in the final rotation, handing the Huskers their third straight loss.
“I just think we’re more capable than what we finished today,” said Nebraska coach Heather Brink. “… It’s going to be about getting back into the gym, getting motivated on fixing those little things and being intentional with every single turn and being able to pull together as a team.”
Even with the loss, Brink was still impressed by her team’s balance beam performance that's improved over the past few weeks. She mentioned that it was her team’s mentality that made the difference.
“I think just attacking the event in general,” said Brink. “We talked a lot about this week of, ‘What’s my intention, what’s my purpose and what’s my skill?’"
Aside from Roby winning the balance beam, Kinsey Davis topped the field in the uneven parallel bars with a 9.875. Other event winners included Rutgers' Hannah Joyner in vault (9.850) and Belle Huang in the floor exercise (9.825) and all-around (39.100).
Nebraska returns to action Feb. 15 when it travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on Michigan. The even will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 2 p.m.