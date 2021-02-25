 Skip to main content
Husker women's gymnasts set for Big Five meet
  Updated
The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will compete in the Big Five meet Friday in College Park, Maryland.

The other four teams competing are No. 8 Minnesota, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Ohio State and host Maryland. Nebraska has only seen Illinois to date.

Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Iowa and Michigan State will compete in the other Big Five meet.

Nebraska (1-6, 1-4 Big Ten) has lost its past five competitions, including a home dual against No. 7 Iowa on Saturday.

NU will enter the meet with a 194.604 season average, behind Minnesota (196.613), Illinois (195.938), Ohio State (195.642) and Maryland (195.279).

Husker men's gymnasts face tough test at Illinois; Hawkeye women rally to defeat NU
Huskers' season-best score not enough to beat No. 8 Michigan in women's gymnastics
