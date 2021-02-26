Husker women's gymnasts pick up 3 second-place finishes but finish fifth as team at Big Five meet

Nebraska's women's gymnastics team finished fifth at the Big Five meet Friday in College Park, Maryland.

Nebraska freshman Kinsey Davis posted a career-high score of 9.95 in tying for second on the uneven bars.

Kaitlyn Higgins, a Husker junior, scored 9.90 on the balance beam, a career best that left her tied for second with two other gymnasts.

Husker sophomore Kylie Piringer tied her career best on the floor exercise, scoring a 9.90 that put her in a three-way tie for second.

Minnesota's Lexy Ramler won all four events and the all-around, including scoring a 10.00 on the vault, leading the Golden Gophers to first place with 197.375 points. Illinois was second, Maryland third, Ohio State fourth and Nebraska fifth with 195.200 points.

Nebraska's best team performance in an event was third on the bars, helped by Davis and Kynsee Roby's 10th-place finish.

Next up, Nebraska heads to Minneapolis for a nonconference dual with Minnesota on March 5. The Huskers' final home meet is a dual against Iowa on March 14, with the Big Ten Championships set for March 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0