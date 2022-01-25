 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker women's gymnastics meet against Illinois rescheduled for Monday
Husker women's gymnastics meet against Illinois rescheduled for Monday

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will host Illinois at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The meet was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but health and safety protocols within the Illini program led to a postponement.

Fans who had tickets for the originally scheduled meet should use those tickets for Monday's meet.

The Huskers also will compete at Iowa on Saturday.

