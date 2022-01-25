Husker women's gymnastics meet against Illinois rescheduled for Monday

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will host Illinois at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The meet was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but health and safety protocols within the Illini program led to a postponement.

Fans who had tickets for the originally scheduled meet should use those tickets for Monday's meet.

The Huskers also will compete at Iowa on Saturday.

