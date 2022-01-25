Husker women's gymnastics meet against Illinois rescheduled for Monday

Life in the Red Podcast: The Huskers' fascinating QB room; recruiting wheels keep turning; NU hoops turmoil
The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player.
The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will host Illinois at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The meet was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but health and safety protocols within the Illini program led to a postponement.
Fans who had tickets for the originally scheduled meet should use those tickets for Monday's meet.
The Huskers also will compete at Iowa on Saturday.
Nebraska-born Halle Rourke dreamed of competing for the Huskers. Her first meet went beyond those dreams