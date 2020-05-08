Husker women's gymnastics dismisses De Jesus from team, signs five
HUSKER WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Husker women's gymnastics dismisses De Jesus from team, signs five

NU women's gymnastics, 3.16

Nebraska's Adnerys De Jesus hugs assistant coach Mike Heredia after competing on the uneven bars during the Masters Classic last year at the Devaney Sports Center.

 Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team announced the dismissal of sophomore Adnerys De Jesus for a "violation of team rules."

De Jesus was expected to be one of the top returners for the 2021 season. She was named a Big Ten gymnast to watch before her sophomore season.

She earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman and competed in every event this past season. She won two event titles this past season and posted season-high scores of 9.95 (vault), bars (9.85), balance beam (9.85) and floor exercise (9.90).

Husker coach Heather Brink also announced the signings of five recruits. The incoming class is comprised entirely of level 10 gymnasts: Caroline Williams (Roswell, Georgia), Chloe Lorange (Laval, Quebec), Kinsey Davis (Cornelius, North Carolina), Joanne De Jesus-Cortes (Lago Vista, Texas) and Danielle Press (Conroe, Texas).

Addy (Adnerys) De Jesus

De Jesus

 NU Athletic Department
