Husker women's gym team hires news assistant coach
Husker women's gym team hires news assistant coach

  • Updated
The Nebraska women's gymnastics team announced the hiring of Brian Amato as assistant coach Thursday.

Amato comes to Lincoln after spending seven seasons as an assistant at Oregon State. He helped lead the Beavers to a sixth-place finish at NCAAs in 2019.

"Brian is going to make a definite impact on our program," NU coach Heather Brink said in a prepared statement. "He brings a great deal of coaching expertise that will help us to build on our past successes and help us achieve new heights."

Brian Amato, NU women's gymnastics assistant

Amato

Amato, who replaces Mike Heredia, also serves as vice president of the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

Brink also announced the addition of Sophia Hyderally as a volunteer assistant.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo

 

