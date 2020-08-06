Husker women's gym team hires news assistant coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team announced the hiring of Brian Amato as assistant coach Thursday.

Amato comes to Lincoln after spending seven seasons as an assistant at Oregon State. He helped lead the Beavers to a sixth-place finish at NCAAs in 2019.

"Brian is going to make a definite impact on our program," NU coach Heather Brink said in a prepared statement. "He brings a great deal of coaching expertise that will help us to build on our past successes and help us achieve new heights."

Amato, who replaces Mike Heredia, also serves as vice president of the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

Brink also announced the addition of Sophia Hyderally as a volunteer assistant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0