Husker women set to compete at Big Tens; Husker men to conclude regular season at Iowa

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will compete in the Big Ten Championships beginning at noon Saturday in Minneapolis.

The Huskers will take part in the first session, which includes Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers.

Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota and Michigan State — the four top teams in the Big Ten — will compete in the evening session.

Nebraska, which is 1-12 this season, has finished in the top four at Big Tens every year since joining the conference in 2012. Though they have struggled to win meets, the Huskers haven't scored lower than a 195 since Feb. 7, and recorded their season-best score (196.150) on March 5 against Minnesota.

Nebraska's season average of 195.713 ranks fifth among the five teams competing in Saturday's first session.

The NCAA regional rounds will take place April 1-3.

Husker men head to Iowa: The No. 4 Nebraska men will get one more chance to sharpen routines ahead of the Big Ten meet with Saturday's meet at No. 8 Iowa.

The meet will start at 3 p.m.