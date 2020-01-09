Husker women's gymnastics team uses strong second rotation to clip Southern Utah

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team completed a week in the state of Utah with a 196.375-195.275 win against Southern Utah on Thursday.

The Huskers set or tied 14 career-high scores during the meet, which followed the team's loss to BYU in Provo on Monday.

Nebraska's Taylor Houchin claimed the vault title with a score of 9.975 and paired with teammate Clara Colombo at the top of the bars leaderboard (9.875). Sierra Hassel won the beam title (9.925) and staked a share of the floor title (9.95).

Trailing by a narrow margin after the first rotation, the Huskers grasped the lead behind a strong second rotation on vault. Behind Houchin's first-place finish, the Nebraska duo of Anika Dujakovich and Verceles Carr pitched in scores of 9.875 and 9.85, respectively, to pack the top-three with red.

Nebraska (1-1) will open Big Ten competition with Penn State next Thursday at the Devaney Center. The match, slated to begin at 7 p.m., will be broadcast on ESPN2.

