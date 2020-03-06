Husker women gymnasts to host Missouri in Masters Classic

The No. 19 Nebraska women's gymnastics gym will host No. 16 Missouri as part of the Masters Classic at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers are coming off a first-place showing at the Big Five meet on Feb. 21. NU finished ahead of Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa and Rutgers at the meet. Taylor Houchin won vault and all-around titles and Sierra Hassel tied for first on floor exercise.
Missouri is 5-9 overall and 0-6 against SEC competition. The Tigers' average score this season is 196.150. Nebraska's is 196.228.
Missouri ranks in the top 20 nationally in all four events, including No. 14 on vault and No. 14 on balance beam.
NU is ranked 11th on vault, 13th on floor exercise and 19th on balance beam.