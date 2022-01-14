 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker women gymnasts set to host No. 16 BYU
The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will host its first home meet of the season when it welcomes No. 16 BYU on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Huskers will be looking for their second win against a ranked opponent in two weeks. They opened the season with a 194.425-194.350 win at No. 20 Iowa State.

Nebraska received a boost from freshman Emma Spence, who won the all-around title in her first collegiate meet.

BYU scored a 195.225 in its season opener — a triangular against Utah and Utah State.

