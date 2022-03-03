 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker women gymnasts set to host Masters Classic

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will take a break from Big Ten competition to host its traditional Masters Classic at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The meet, NU's final home event of the season, will include Lindenwood and George Washington.

The Huskers last hosted a Masters Classic in 2019. The pandemic canceled the 2020 event and NU competed in a Big Ten-only schedule last year.

The Huskers (5-6, 4-4 Big Ten) are coming off a close 196.475-196.225 loss to top-ranked Michigan.

George Washington is 11-10 and Lindenwood is 7-5. NU last competed against George Washington in 1995 and Lindenwood is back in Lincoln for the first time since 2015.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo
