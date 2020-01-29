Husker women gymnasts set to host defending Big Ten champion Michigan

After earning a victory at Michigan State, the No. 17 Nebraska women's gymnastics team returns home for a home dual against No. 8 Michigan.

The meet is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center, and will be televised by ESPN2.

Michigan is the defending Big Ten champion and is 4-0 this season, including 2-0 in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines scored a 197.300 in a recent win against Rutgers.

The Huskers are coming off a 197.100-196.550 win at Michigan State on Sunday. NU set season-high team scores on three of four events.

The Huskers' team average of 196.056 ranks third in the Big Ten behind Michigan and Minnesota, the two teams picked ahead of Nebraska in the coaches' preseason poll.

NU will enter Thursday ranked No. 7 on vault and No. 7 on floor exercise. Senior Taylor Houchin ranks second nationally on vault with a score of 9.913. Senior Sierra Hassel is 14th on floor with an average score of 9.906.

