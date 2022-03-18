Husker women gymnasts prep for Big Ten Championships; NU men close regular season at Ohio State

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team wraps up the conference season at the Big Ten Championships on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

The Huskers, No. 19 Illinois, No. 20 Maryland, No. 23 Iowa, Rutgers and Penn State will compete in the first of two sessions. The session will begin at 11 a.m.

The league's top teams will compete in the second session — No. 3 Michigan, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 12 Michigan State and No. 16 Ohio State.

The Huskers will look to regroup after posting two of their lowest scores of the season — a 194.925 at the Masters Classic and a 195.750 at the Denver triangular.

On Sunday, the No. 3 Nebraska men's gymnastics team will take the floor at Ohio State.

The Huskers will close out the regular season against No. 6 Ohio State at 1 p.m.

The Huskers are coming off a season-best 410.500-point performance at Air Force. The Buckeyes are coming off a 399.050 showing against No. 2 Oklahoma.

The Buckeyes have the nation's top pommel horse competitor in Trevor Cummings.

NU goes into the dual ranked first nationally in pommel horse, and second on vault and high bar.

