Husker women gymnasts place fourth at Denver quad

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team placed fourth out of four teams at a meet hosted by No. 14 Denver on Sunday in Denver.

No. 18 Arkansas won the meet with a 196.975, No. 12 Oregon State was second at 196.875, Denver was third at 196.800, and Nebraska scored a 195.750.

Nebraska's Kinsey Davis scored a 9.900 on balance beam to tie for third. Kaitlyn Higgins scored a 9.875 to tie for third on floor exercise, and freshman Emma Spence was seventh on the all-around.

The Huskers' best team scores came on beam (49.175) and vault (49.000).

Up next for the Huskers is the Big Ten Championships, which will take place Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

