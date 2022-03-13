 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Husker women gymnasts place fourth at Denver quad

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team placed fourth out of four teams at a meet hosted by No. 14 Denver on Sunday in Denver.

No. 18 Arkansas won the meet with a 196.975, No. 12 Oregon State was second at 196.875, Denver was third at 196.800, and Nebraska scored a 195.750.

Nebraska's Kinsey Davis scored a 9.900 on balance beam to tie for third. Kaitlyn Higgins scored a 9.875 to tie for third on floor exercise, and freshman Emma Spence was seventh on the all-around.

The Huskers' best team scores came on beam (49.175) and vault (49.000).

Up next for the Huskers is the Big Ten Championships, which will take place Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo
