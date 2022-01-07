Husker women gymnasts open season with win at No. 20 Iowa State

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team managed to eke out a 194.425-194.350 victory over No. 20 Iowa State in the Huskers' season opener Friday in Ames, Iowa.

The Huskers were led by freshman Emma Spence, who won the all-around title with 38.875 points in her college debut.

Nebraska had the lead after each rotation, including 0.800 after the second and 0.575 after the third, but the Cyclones were always close.

Iowa State's Laura Cooke and Maddie Diab each scored a 9.900 to lead her team to a 48.900 score on the floor exercise, ISU's final event, to cut into the Husker margin. Nebraska scored 48.400 on the balance beam, led by senior Kynsee Roby with 9.775, in the same rotation to squeak by.

Nebraska's best event was the vault in the second rotation, where Roby won the event title and matched her career high with a 9.800 to lead the Huskers to a 48.775 total. Sophomore Kinsey Davis won the uneven parallel bars (9.825) to give Nebraska three individual titles.

The Huskers will open their home slate against BYU at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Devaney Sports Center.

