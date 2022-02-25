Husker women gymnasts only worried about themselves, and not the nation's No. 1 team this weekend at Devaney

The Michigan women's gymnastics team has lived up to its No. 1 ranking this year.
The Wolverines recently clinched a seventh Big Ten title in 10 years, rank first nationally on vault and floor exercise, and rank second on uneven bars.
They're rolling and now they're headed to Lincoln.
The Huskers will host their biggest home dual of the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Ahead of them is a prime opportunity to see how they stack up against Michigan, which has won seven straight in the series.
But Nebraska, coach Heather Brink says, is going to worry about Nebraska. In a sport where rankings are determined by team scores and not win-loss records, the notion of "worry about ourselves" rings very true in gymnastics.
"We're not just competing against Michigan, we're competing against all the teams across the country," Brink said. "All we can do is go in there and do our job and focus on Nebraska gymnastics and what we're doing in order to best set us up for success."
After some early inconsistencies, the Nebraska women made their biggest gains at last weekend's Big Five meet in Geneva, Ohio. The Huskers placed second out of five teams, and the atmosphere gave the freshmen a taste of what to expect at the upcoming Big Ten Championships.
More importantly, NU scored a season-best 196.750 and was just 0.25 points from 197 — a score barrier that Brink wants to see her team break.
"I think the performance itself was fantastic," Brink said. "What we've been talking about as a team is 24 for 24 — 24 routines for 24 hits — and I think the scores will take care of themselves."
Ten of NU's 24 routines were performed by freshmen, Brink said. Youth was served by Emma Spence, who competed in the all-around. Ayzhia Hall competed in three events.
"To be able to do that and just be able to see their confidence growing is really important also, because that's part of the evolution of the team," Brink said.
A freshman class that includes Katie Kuenemann and Emma Simpton will continue to contribute to the Huskers' six-person rotation for each event.
Brink, by the way, is hoping the crowd plays a role in Saturday's outcome. It's the seventh person in the lineup, she says.
"Hopefully we'll have a really good crowd this weekend, because I think they can really saw and make an impact … and help put on pressure, too," Brink said.
NU's top two scores of the season, 196.350 and 196.750, have come over its previous three meets.
Saturday's meet will be broadcast on BTN.
Photos: Nebraska women host Illinois in Big Ten gymnastics meet
Nebraska's Kathryn Thaler competes on the uneven bars during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ayzhia Hall celebrates after finishing a vault routine during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ayzhia Hall jumps on the balance beam during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Emma Spence does a flip on the balance beam during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Emma Spence celebrates after completing a floor routine during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Katie Kuenemann competes in the floor event during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Katie Kuenemann performs a floor routine during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ayzhia Hall flips on the balance beam during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kinsey Davis releases from the uneven bars during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kathryn Thaler competes on the uneven bars during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Emma Spence performs during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Emma Spence competes on the vault during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Nebraska's Katie Kuenemann flips on the floor during a meet against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM Journal Star
