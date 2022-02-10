 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Husker women gymnasts hit the road to compete against Maryland

  • 0

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a surprisingly busy National Signing Day No. 2, discuss Scott Frost's latest updates and ponder if NU hoops can break into the win column.

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will continue a busy week with a dual at Maryland on Friday. The meet will begin at 6 p.m.

The Huskers lead the all-time series with the Terrapins 15-3.

NU (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is coming off a 196.675-196.350 loss to No. 23 Ohio State on Monday in Lincoln. Despite a second Big Ten loss, the Huskers recorded their top team mark of the season.

Maryland is 0-2 in Big Ten competitions. The Terps recently scored a 195.950 in a loss to Michigan State.

Friday's meet will be the final tune-up for the Huskers ahead of the Big Five meet, which will be used to determine seedings for the Big Ten Championships later in the season.

Huskers' season-best score not enough in home loss to No. 23 Ohio State
With Simone Biles in the house, NU's Liam Doherty-Herwitz vaults to near the top of the early NCAA charts
Nebraska women's gymnastics logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News