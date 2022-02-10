Husker women gymnasts hit the road to compete against Maryland

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will continue a busy week with a dual at Maryland on Friday. The meet will begin at 6 p.m.

The Huskers lead the all-time series with the Terrapins 15-3.

NU (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is coming off a 196.675-196.350 loss to No. 23 Ohio State on Monday in Lincoln. Despite a second Big Ten loss, the Huskers recorded their top team mark of the season.

Maryland is 0-2 in Big Ten competitions. The Terps recently scored a 195.950 in a loss to Michigan State.

Friday's meet will be the final tune-up for the Huskers ahead of the Big Five meet, which will be used to determine seedings for the Big Ten Championships later in the season.

