Husker women gymnasts hit the road again for triangular

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will compete against Michigan State and Ohio State at 1 p.m. Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Huskers are coming off a 195-250-195.100 win at Penn State. Ohio State dropped its first two matches to Iowa and Big Ten preseason favorite Michigan, and Michigan State has yet to compete this season after the Spartans' first dual was postponed by COVID-19.
NU's season scoring average is 194.325 and Ohio State's is 194.900.
The Huskers are ranked 24th nationally on vault, 28th on uneven bars, 32nd on balance beam and 42nd on floor exercise.