HUSKER WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Husker women gymnasts finish tied for sixth at Big Ten Championships

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team posted a 196.450 to finish second during the first session of the Big Ten Championships, and in a tie for sixth overall, on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Iowa scored a 196.950 for the session's top mark. Maryland (196.450) was tied for second with the Huskers and Illinois (195.825) was third.

No. 3 Michigan defended its conference title with an impressive 198.200-point performance in the second session. Michigan State (197.050) was third overall, and Iowa (196.950) was third.

Nebraska tied with Maryland for sixth.

The Huskers had two gymnasts earn top-three finishes in the first session.

Clara Colombo was second on uneven bars with a 9.900, and Kynsee Roby, who had been slowed by injury, tied for third on beam with a 9.850.

Freshman Emma Spence was fourth in the all-around competition.

Nebraska will learn Tuesday during the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics selection show if it qualifies as a team for NCAA regionals, or if any individuals qualify.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo
