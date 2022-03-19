Husker women gymnasts finish second in first session at Big Tens

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team posted a 196.450 to finish second during the first session of the Big Ten Championships on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Iowa scored a 196.950 for the session's top mark. Maryland (196.450) was tied for second with the Huskers and Illinois (195.825) was third.

The second session, which featured the Big Ten's top teams, was set for later Saturday.

The Huskers had two gymnasts earn top-three finishes.

Clara Colombo was second on uneven bars with a 9.900, and Kynsee Roby, who had been slowed by injury, tied for third on beam with a 9.850.

Freshman Emma Spence was fourth in the all-around competition.

Nebraska will learn Tuesday during the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics selection show if it qualifies as a team for NCAA regionals, or if any individuals qualify.

Check back later for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0